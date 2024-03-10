Weekend storm and waves take big chunk out of popular Costa del Sol beach

Chus Heredia Malaga Sunday, 10 March 2024, 09:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall had been predicting what could happen given the dynamics of the sea currents and storms of the last few days. And in the hours of late Friday to early Saturday its fears were confirmed: the sea has taken a big 'bite' out of El Bombo beach leaving a steep step, damaging the Nacho beach bar and beach infrastructure. Early on Saturday morning, the mayor, Ana Mata, shared images on her X social media profile , demanding solutions for the Mijas coastline from the Costas beach authority.

At the scene of the damage, the councillor for Beaches, Daniel Gómez, told SUR that last week the council requested permission to dump 13,000 cubic metres of sand in the area, which had already been depleted. "We were refused permission, saying that analyses had to be carried out first. And now it is no longer 13,000 that is needed, but 200,000", he added.

View of the damage to the beach after the storm. SUR

"We had a very strong storm last night, with a westerly wind. The sea was very rough," said Gómez, while reminding that the Mijas coastline has periodically been suffering damage with storms. On this occasion, the effects are quite concentrated in El Bombo, although there is also minor damage in the Almirante and Los Cordobeses areas .

"We have been asking for a beach stabilisation plan since 2013. We are suffering more and more and we have been suffering for years in areas such as Alamar, Almirante and La Cala. We have had damage to beach bars such as Cristóbal, Tropicana and Nacho itself. A solution is needed," he demanded.

The waves also caused serious damage to the beach infrastructure. SUR

El Bombo beach, in La Cala de Mijas, is very close to the Cabopino port. It is one kilometre long and usually has a stretch of sand 20 metres wide lapped moderate waves, although that was not the case this weekend.