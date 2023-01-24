This is the moment a major water pipe burst in Mijas, leading to flooding The affected pipe supplies Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Mijas, and Acosol technicians anticipate it could take a week to complete the repair, although no cuts are foreseen

A major water supply pipe burst this Tuesday morning in the Chaparral area of Mijas, specifically in the Las Adelfas neighbourhood. The alert was raised at 6am and the local area was hit by flooding.

The rupture of the pipe even affected the A-7, forcing traffic to slow down, but only for a brief period.

The pipeline supplies Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Mijas, but despite the damage, no supply cuts are foreseen. Technicians from the Acosol water company consider that the pipe breakage is major and that the repair will take a week. In addition, there is a medium-voltage electricity line very close that makes repair work even more difficult.

Acosol has said that the supply network is very outdated and that there are some pipes that are 50 years old. Breakdowns and damage are common in this area, in fact the pipe that burst this morning was due to be checked in a few weeks. The company maintains that until the old pipes are not replaced with new ones, these breakdowns will continue to occur more frequently.