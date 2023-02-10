Mijas replaces its entire waste container fleet with 2,000 sustainable units The containers are made with 80 per cent recycled material and will also have markings in braille to assist the blind and people with limited vision

The town's mayor (C) with some of the new waste disposal units. / SUR

Mijas town hall has renewed its complete waste container fleet with the implementation of 2,000 new units, which, the mayor, Josele Gonzalez, said will not only improve the visual impact, but also the efficiency of waste collection.

More than 800 of the units have already been installed at more than 600 collection points throughout the municipality, while the remainder are expected to arrive at the end of March.

The mayor pointed out that these are in addition to the 800 brown containers installed earlier this year to adapt to current European regulations.

The containers are made with 80 per cent recycled material, so their carbon footprint is minimal, making them “sustainable and friendly to the environment”. All of the containers will also have their denomination in braille to assist the blind and people with limited vision.

The mayor said that his council has “taken a very important leap in terms of cleaning, not only renewing the image of this service, but providing it with materials more in line with the times.”

“We are making a great effort to respond to all neighborhood requests. This is an implementation that we have carried out in a timely manner, accompanied by an important awareness campaign to inform our residents of how this organic matter is recycled,” he said.