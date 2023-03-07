Sports club issues warning following alleged kidnap attempt of a teenager in Mijas

The 15-year-old was apparently approached by a middle-aged man who tried to bundle him into a grey car, although he managed to break free and escape

There has been an alleged attempted kidnapping of a teenager in Mijas. An alert has been issued by the La Cala de Mijas Costa Sports Club in a statement, in which it said that last night one of its 15-year-old youth players was approached by an individual after a training session. Apparently, the man tried to bundle him into a vehicle against the will of the teenager, who managed to break free and run away.

The incident happened around 9.30pm, when the youth was going home after having training at the club, somewhere between the football field and the Aldi supermarket in the town. Apparently, while he was walking, a man began to harass him and tried to get him into his car, which led to a struggle.

The boy was able to free himself and ran away to his home, uninjured, despite the scare. The sports organisation said the suspect appeared to be between 30 and 40 years old, of average height, had a goatee and was driving a grey car.

According to sources, the parents of the teenager have not yet reported the incident to the police, although they did report what happened to the club, which urged families to «exercise caution» and accompany their children upon arrival and departure from training sessions.

The sports club committee has also requested more police surveillance and better lighting in the area.