Wanted Danish biker from the violent Satudarah gang arrested in Mijas

The suspect was sentenced to six years in prison in 2019 for a stabbing and was wanted both by authorities in Denmark and Interpol

Guardia Civil police officers in Spain have arrested a fugitive in Mijas – a biker from the violent Satudarah gang – who fled from Denmark after being sentenced to six years in prison for stabbing three people.

The arrested man was convicted in 2019 for the attack, which took place in a nightclub in Herning in March 2018. One of the victims, who had been in a coma, survived a life-threatening situation, reported the Danish media.

The suspect went on the run after the conviction and both the Danish authorities and Interpol had been trying to track him down ever since. On Monday 27 March, the biker was located by Guardia Civil officers in Mijas.

The court in Herning had previously established that the stabbing involved two other members of the Satudarah biker gang. All three implicated bikers had a criminal record for other offences such as assault, robbery and possession of weapons.

Saturadah is a gang that originated in the Netherlands in the 1990s and has been on the Interior Ministry’s radar, like other violent biker groups, for years because of its criminal activity. In countries such as Germany, the club has already been banned and has been linked to drug and arms trafficking, among other crimes.