Virgen del Carmen in Fuengirola's Los Boliches district declared unique festival of tourist interest

The procession of the Virgen del Carmen in the Los Boliches neighbourhood of Fuengirola was declared a unique festival of tourist interest by the Malaga provincial authorityl earlier this week. The recognition was welcomed by the Hermandad del Carmen, the brotherhood that maintains the iconic image and which organises the elaborate procession each year on 16 July.

As with other towns along the coast, thousands of locals and tourists attend this procession each year, the most spectacular part of which is when the image of the Virgin, patron of fishermen and seafarers, is escorted into the sea in order to bless the waters.

The town hall said that the provincial tourist singularity seal grants this celebration “an extraordinary character that distinguishes it and elevates it to a higher category”.

The recognition is designed to safeguard and identify the characteristics of the province and its traditions, especially with a view to promoting the Costa del Sol abroad. It also promotes tourism by highlighting the festivity with aspects such as local cuisine, folklore and culture, which has an important incentive and economic contribution to the province.