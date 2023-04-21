Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The international fair in Fuengirola will offer a Violet Point again this year. SUR
Violet Point to be installed at Fuengirola international fair to help make people feel safe

The facility, manned by health professionals and police officers, will be available for people to report possible cases of gender violence or aggression of any kind

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 21 April 2023, 08:38

As part of its policy to make sure that women feel safe during the International Feria de los Países once again this year, Fuengirola town hall has announced that a ‘Violet Point’ will be located in the Caseta La Zalea.

The service point will offer assistance to women who have been subjected to sexist aggression or harassment, and is also for people to report possible cases of gender violence or aggression of any kind.

The area will be manned by both National and Local police officers, along with personnel from the Equality department of the town hall, and medical professionals.

The councillor for Tourism, Rodrigo Romero, emphasised the importance of the facility, adding, “Everyone must understand that aggression will not be tolerated”.

“The international fair is a space of coexistence between different cultures, and we want everyone to enjoy it without incident. As a preventive measure, we are going to install a Violet Point with the aim of sensitising and raising awareness to, while also assisting possible victims of, sexist aggressions,” Romero said.

The international fair of the countries (formerly Feria de los Pueblos) will take place from Thursday 27 April until Monday 1 May.

