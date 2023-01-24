Fuengirola honours memory of victims of terrorism with cultural and educational exhibition The opening will be attended by Mirimar Blanco, the sister of Miguel Ángel Blanco, the Spanish politician murdered by ETA in 1997

Fuengirola will honour the memory of the victims of terrorism with an exhibition under the banner of 'Las voces de las manos blancas' (the voices of the white hands) from 26 January to 28 February.

Held at the municipal museum, the cultural and educational project is organised by the Miguel Ángel Blanco Foundation, which aims to raise awareness, especially among children, about the history of terrorism in Spain, as well as the ethical and political significance it has on its victims.

The inauguration of the exhibition, which includes almost 40 photographs of important periods in the history of terrorism, will take place at 5.30pm on Thursday 26 January, and will be attended by the foundation’s president, Mirimar Blanco, the sister of Miguel Ángel Blanco, the Spanish politician murdered by ETA in 1997.

The exhibition will also include talks and guided tours dedicated to schoolchildren and groups, which will take place on the mornings of February 10, 17 and 24.

A documentary addressing the experiences of victims of terrorism will be shown on 9, 16 and 23 February.

“It is up to public institutions to promote democratic values and honour those who lost their lives, because today we enjoy freedom and peace. This includes those who gave their lives defending it, and above all, those who only had the noble intention of working to improve their society by putting themselves at the service of others through political representation.

“Fuengirola is an open, tolerant and peaceful town. Therefore, I am sure that we will once again show the best face of our society,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said.