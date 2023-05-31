Urgent appeal to locate woman last seen in Fuengirola on 25 May The public’s help has been requested to find the ‘highly vulnerable’ 42-year-old, who was driving a grey-green Citroën C3

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain’s national SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association has requested the public’s assistance to help find María Ester Gurruchaga Moreno, who was last seen in Fuengirola on 25 May.

María Ester, 42, is described as 1.60 metres tall and has normal complexion, black hair, brown eyes and various tattoos. The organisation has classified her disappearance within the high vulnerability category. The Fuengirola resident was driving a grey-green Citroën C3 with the registration number 7982 GKS, the whereabouts of which are unknown.

In the event that someone sees María Ester Gurruchaga, they can contact the 112 Andalucía emergency service telephone hotline or call the telephone numbers 649 95 29 57 and 617 12 69 09.