UB40 on stage in Fuengirola. SUR
UB40 delight more than 1,500 fans at Fuengirola's Sohail Castle

The band treated the audience with classic hits like Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and Food for Thought, along with a selection of new songs from their forthcoming album

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 16:40

UB40, one of the world’s most established reggae bands, demonstrated the timeless and evolutionary power of Jamaican roots music during their performance in the grounds of the Sohail Castle in Fuengirola on Sunday (30 July).

The concert, part of the Marenostrum Fuengirola summer cycle, attracted more than 1,500 fans of the eight-piece Birmingham band, who have been at forefront of the world’s reggae scene since the release of their pioneering first album, Signing Off, in 1980.

The band consisted of four founding members, plus their latest frontman, Matt Doyle, who bounded onto the stage and said, “Thank you Fuengirola for coming to see us in this beautiful place, inside a castle.”

UB40 became the first non-Jamaican group to make their name with reggae music, and have since achieved world recognition for their originality and creativity, something they demonstrated well during their 90-minute performance on Sunday. The band delighted the audience with classic hits like Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and Food for Thought, along with a selection of new songs from their forthcoming album.

Álvaro Esgueva, a spokesperson for Marenostrum Fuengirola, told SUR in English it was “a great concert”.

“Musically speaking, it was one of the best international concerts that we have had this season at Marenostrum Fuengirola. The incredible synergy of all the band members resulted in an excellent performance by UB40,” he said.

