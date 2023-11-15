Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The conditions in which they lived. SUR
Two children taken into care after being found living with mother in unhealthy conditions in Mijas
The pair aged 8 and 14, lived in a caravan on a dirt camping area and didn't attend school

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 16:21

Mijas Local Police have taken two children, aged eight and 14, away from their mother and into care. The minors were not attending school and were found living inside a caravan in squalid conditions.

Officers rescued the youngsters who were living with their parent on a dirt camping area "in unsanitary conditions without being able to guarantee their protection and adequate care, and who were not attending school or receiving the necessary health care".

According to Mijas Local Police, this had been going on since 2022 when monitoring by the municipal social services team was implemented.

Given the risk situation, once the children were taken away from their mother, police transferred them to the Junta de Andalucía's Centro de Protección de Menores to take charge of their custody and protection, while also informing the regional police unit.

