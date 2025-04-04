Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man attempts to attack woman with screwdriver after argument over dog in Fuengirola
112 incident

The suspect has been arrested by National Police officers on a charge of making serious threats

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 4 April 2025, 07:22

National Police officers have arrested an individual in Fuengirola for allegedly chasing a woman with a screwdriver and attempting to stab her following an argument over a dog. The suspect was detained for his presumed involvement in a crime of threats, according to information provided to SUR by the provincial police headquarters.

The incident happened on Paseo Marítimo Rey de España in the early hours of Monday 31 March, when the emergency services received several calls alerting them to a man threatening a woman.

National Police officers were sent to the scene and able to ascertain that the argument between the suspect and the victim had broken out over a dog, which, apparently, belonged to him and which he was initially going to give to her, although he had changed his mind. For this reason, the individual allegedly took out a screwdriver with which he tried to attack the woman. Witnesses, noticing the situation, decided to intervene, alerting the police and detaining the alleged offender until they arrived.

