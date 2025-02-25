Town hall begins comprehensive reform of two streets in La Cala de Mijas

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 20:02 Compartir

Mijas town hall has begun the comprehensive reform of Calles Nerja and Casarabonela in La Cala, a project that includes the installation of new infrastructure and the elimination of architectural barriers to make the streets more accessible to pedestrians. The work involves the replacement of the drinking water supply and sanitation networks, the telephone and electricity network, and the installation of a new LED lighting system to improve energy efficiency and reduce gas emissions.The current pavements and road surfaces will be replaced and all signage will be changed, and new urban furniture will also be installed.

The work is part of a project aimed at the overall improvement of the neighbourhood, with a focus on the reorganisation of streets with high vehicle and pedestrian circulation.

"The final objective is to achieve an area that meets the accessibility criteria in which the presence of pedestrians is prioritised over that of vehicles," explained Mayor Ana Mata during a visit to the area on Monday.

The work has a budget of 407,468 euros and an execution period of four months.