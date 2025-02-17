Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alan and Jenny Boardman during their recent visit to Uganda. SUR
Tireless Mijas fundraisers launch latest campaign for school children in Uganda
Tireless Mijas fundraisers launch latest campaign for school children in Uganda

Alan and Jenny Boardman have launched Waterdrop, a campaign that aims to fund the purchase and installation of a rainwater collection tank for an education facility they visited last month

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 17 February 2025, 14:53

Two of the Costa del Sol’s most active fundraisers have launched their latest campaign just weeks after returning from Uganda, where they spent a month travelling around the country supplying underprivileged families with spectacles, shoes and school supplies. Alan and Jenny Boardman are well known for their tireless efforts to raise funds for worthy causes, and their latest Waterdrop initiative aims to fund the purchase and installation of a rainwater collection tank for the Ugandan school for children that they visited last month.

The Mijas-based couple have the support of several bars along the coast, and this weekend they will be selling magnets and bracelets that they purchased while in Uganda from these venues in order to support the campaign.

The magnets and bracelets cost five euros and can be purchased in Clarky’s Bar, Fuengirola (10am until midday), and in Fibbers Irish Bar, Torreblanca (2pm to 4pm), on Friday 21 February. The couple will continue the campaign on Saturday at Roberto's Bar and Grill, Calahonda (11am to 1pm), and at The Olive Tree in Coín (2pm to 4pm).

On Sunday, the couple will visit the Caribbean Mermaid in Fuengirola port (10am to midday), Bodequita El Tejo, Mijas Pueblo (2pm to 4pm), and at Malone’s Bar in Benalmádena (5pm to 7pm).

“The target figure is a movable beast, because we are talking to the school at the moment about other things they require. Along with the water tank, we are probably looking at essential needs like better toilet facilities at the school, because at the moment the children and the staff have to use a hole in the ground,” Alan Boardman told SUR in English.

Those who are unable to attend one of these venues can make a donation by contacting Alan by WhatsApp: 610 522 605.

