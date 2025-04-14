Donkey taxi and horse-drawn carriage service bylaws updated in Costa del Sol town

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Monday, 14 April 2025, 13:04 Compartir

Mijas town hall on the Costa del Sol has updated its regulations for the donkey taxis and the horse-drawn carriage service. The bylaw was last updated in August 2024.

The new document brings together the different measures and recommendations that have been adopted over the last few months, all before the start of the high season and the rise in temperatures, which leads to controversy and complaints every year from animal protection organisations and some of the town's residents over the treatment and conditions of the animals.

The document, signed by mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, is based on three fundamental axes. The first states that the route and timetables of the service may be modified in order to preserve the health of the animals and the drivers and animals. The bylaw states that, in the event that Spain's state weather agency, Aemet, activates a yellow warning for high temperatures, the service should not be provided between 2pm and 6pm; while in the case of amber or red weather warnings, the service will be suspended.

In the second point, the bylaw refers to the collection of excrement. It recommends the use of preventive collection systems attached to the animal to prevent it from falling to the ground, while highlighting that failure to comply with this obligation constitutes a serious offence, punishable by a fine of between 750 euros and 1,500 euros.

Finally, it includes the recommendation that the length of the rope by which animals are tethered at stops and rest areas, as well as the one used while making a journey should be at least 50-centimetres-long in order to ensure "a minimum standard of freedom of movement and welfare for the animals".