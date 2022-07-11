Three Mijas beaches declared smoke-free zones The trio of beaches, which all have the Blue Flag recognition, were declared Playas sin Humo last week as part of the council’s plan to make users aware of the need to respect health and the environment

Mijas town hall has announced that three of its beaches have now been declared ‘smoke-free zones’ as part of the initiative promoted by the Andalusian network of health services of the Junta de Andalucía.

The La Luna Royal, El Bombo and La Cala beaches, which also have Blue Flag recognition, were awarded the Playa sin Humo flags last week in a bid to make users aware of the need to respect health and the environment.

Councillor for Beaches, José Carlos Martín, said, “Non-smokers don’t feel comfortable surrounding themselves with people who smoke and so it is important to work on coexistence and enable places where they can breathe air without tobacco.”

Councillor for Beaches, José Carlos Martín and the councillor for Health, Candela León. / SUR

The councillor for Health, Candela León, pointed out that the town hall carries out awareness programs on the beaches every summer. The anti-smoking campaigns highlight the health advantages of quitting cigarettes and offers help to those who want to stop.

"It is important to continue promoting a healthy lifestyle and put an end this problem. Introducing smoke smoke-free beaches means that children who visit them with their family do not identify tobacco as something attractive, while also avoiding involuntary inhalations that can be harmful to their health," councillor León explained.