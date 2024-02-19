Thief who burrowed in and out of Mijas golf courses arrested

Irene Quirante Monday, 19 February 2024, 12:20 Compartir Copiar enlace

A man has been arrested for several thefts at golf courses in Mijas after allegedly digging holes under fences to gain access before stealing items left in buggies.

The managers of the golf courses raised the alarm after a spate of thefts over several weeks in which the 36-year-old man had allegedly stolen wallets, iPhones and luxury watches, among other items. Plain-clothed police officers then launched a secret operation in which they caught the alleged crook red-handed in the act.

The Romanian national allegedly gained access to the golf courses through holes he dug under the fences, allowing him to enter and leave the premises without suspicion. He would also leave his vehicle parked near the golf course so he could allegedly leave quickly with the loot.

After his first arrest by the Local Police in Mijas in January, the man was provisionally released by a judge. According to sources, he was caught again a few days later by an off-duty officer.

Police pursuit

According to sources, the officer was near a golf course and saw the man leaving the course through a hole under the fence and driving away from the area in a car. The officer alerted his colleagues and a chase ensued which lasted a few minutes, during which the alleged pickpocket drove dangerously at high speed until he was cornered by several patrol vehicles. He then tried to escape on foot but was caught and taken into custody.

He turned up clear in a police check as he was allegedly using false documents. Police eventually verified that the man had a previous criminal record. Guardia Civil are now investigating the matter.