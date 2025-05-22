Six murals commissioned in Fuengirola will narrate the history of Spain

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Thursday, 22 May 2025, 19:03 Compartir

Fuengirola is finalising the installation of the cultural and didactic work ''Somos España' (we are Spain), consisting of six bronze murals created by local artist Paco Pérez in collaboration with Charo García, which depict some of the most important milestones in the history of the country, from its origins to the present day. The murals are expected to be on public display from 30 May, when they will be inaugurated and permanently exhibited in Plaza de España.

"This is a monumental urban sculptural project with a marked didactic character. The bronze murals that make up the work are installed in the landscaped area and will become one of the town’s visitable attractions, also of interest to those from countries and cultures different from our own. We will display the symbols that unite all Spaniards," said culture councillor Rodrigo Romero.

Each bronze relief weighs 1.2 tonnes a measures three by two metres. The first one focuses on prehistoric times to the first settlers. The second relief shows the first civilisations, from the Romans to the Muslims. The third, the unification of kingdoms until the discovery of the New World. The fourth mural shows the major milestones of the Golden Age, while the fifth presents the period from the War of Independence to the first Spanish Constitution of 1812. The sixth and final mural depicts the contemporary period.

The councillor explained the three objectives of this project: "To honour Spain's historical legacy, while carrying out a completely educational task; to smarten up the town; and, finally, to offer innovation with the creation of QR codes with which anyone can download a complete explanation of each of the six panels to their mobile phone, so that they know exactly what they are seeing."