Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Installation of the panels in the Plaza de España. SUR
Six murals commissioned in Fuengirola will narrate the history of Spain
Culture

Six murals commissioned in Fuengirola will narrate the history of Spain

The reliefs are made of bronze, each weighing more than a tonne, and the aim is to "honour the historical legacy" of the country, while at the same time carrying out a "didactic work"

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Thursday, 22 May 2025, 19:03

Fuengirola is finalising the installation of the cultural and didactic work ''Somos España' (we are Spain), consisting of six bronze murals created by local artist Paco Pérez in collaboration with Charo García, which depict some of the most important milestones in the history of the country, from its origins to the present day. The murals are expected to be on public display from 30 May, when they will be inaugurated and permanently exhibited in Plaza de España.

"This is a monumental urban sculptural project with a marked didactic character. The bronze murals that make up the work are installed in the landscaped area and will become one of the town’s visitable attractions, also of interest to those from countries and cultures different from our own. We will display the symbols that unite all Spaniards," said culture councillor Rodrigo Romero.

Each bronze relief weighs 1.2 tonnes a measures three by two metres. The first one focuses on prehistoric times to the first settlers. The second relief shows the first civilisations, from the Romans to the Muslims. The third, the unification of kingdoms until the discovery of the New World. The fourth mural shows the major milestones of the Golden Age, while the fifth presents the period from the War of Independence to the first Spanish Constitution of 1812. The sixth and final mural depicts the contemporary period.

The councillor explained the three objectives of this project: "To honour Spain's historical legacy, while carrying out a completely educational task; to smarten up the town; and, finally, to offer innovation with the creation of QR codes with which anyone can download a complete explanation of each of the six panels to their mobile phone, so that they know exactly what they are seeing."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  2. 2 Malaga town honours patron with four days of festivities and a traditional pilgrimage
  3. 3 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  4. 4 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint
  6. 6 Marbella nationalities summit focuses on elderly community
  7. 7 Police officers to appear in court for misconduct
  8. 8 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  9. 9 Chupete leads stunning turnaround as Malaga CF close in on safety
  10. 10 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Six murals commissioned in Fuengirola will narrate the history of Spain