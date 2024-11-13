Section of coastal path in Mijas that collapsed two months ago due to water leak still not fixed

Lorena Cádiz Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 15:32

It has been two months since a water leak in the Balcón del Mar residential development on the seafront near La Cala de Mijas, where the Senda Litoral coastal path in the Torrenueva area passes by, caused the ground to collapse. With it, part of the wooden walkway that forms the route at that point also broke away. However, the damage remains on the beach with town hall saying it is the responsibility of the local residents to fix it.

There were no injuries in the collapse, although the damage bill is "high" according to town hall, however no figure has been made public.

It was first thought that the landslide was a result of the rains which had fallen a few days earlier, however it was later found to be the result of "a water leak in the meter room of the Balcones del Mar community of owners, adjacent to the Senda Litoral". Residents had not detected the leak and the amount of water ended up causing the damage, according to Mijas councillor Daniel Gómez.

Two months later, the section of the wooden footbridge is still in the same spot, on the beach, and the Senda Litoral is still cut off, forcing pedestrians and cyclists to divert around it via an adjacent service road. Even more striking is the dent that the landslide made in the land on which the block of flats stands, as well as some downed fences which used to surround the garden.

"The council cannot touch anything because all the damage has been caused by a third party," Gómez said. He said it is up to the community of residents itself to hire the necessary machinery to remove the damage, as well as to clean up the fallen part of the slope and carry out a reinforcement with rockfill and piling of the land, before replacing the coastal path as it was before the water leakage.

"They already have an execution order and we know that they are willing to repair it," said Gómez. "I am aware that they have requested several estimates because the work is costly and that they are in contact with the insurance companies with the intention of speeding up the process," he added.