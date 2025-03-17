Major remodelling plans for Fuengirola's marina take another step forward

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 17 March 2025, 22:38 Compartir

The integral remodelling of Fuengirola's marina faces its final stretch after the Junta de Andalucía has accepted the environmental planning included in the preliminary project. The ball is now in the court of the central government. Once the State has given its approval, Fuengirola's town hall will put out to tender the drafting of the definitive project, which outlines extensive improvement works "after decades of municipal demands", said mayor Ana Mula.

"If there is an urgent action for the present and the future of our town, it is the remodelling of the marina of Fuengirola. For years, the Junta denied us the possibility of promoting a more modern facility. The arrival of Juanma Moreno [Junta's president], the attitude has changed and is now favourable. It is true that the process is taking a long time, as befits a project of this magnitude, but we are now facing the final stretch. The new harbour is destined to be the centre of attraction for tourism and commerce, as well as an economic engine and a generator of employment," said Mula.

It was in 2019 when the town hall submitted the draft project to the regional government. The technical document passed all the formalities, but the members of the regional ministry of sustainability, environment and blue economy called for corrective measures for the protection of the surrounding marine fauna. Those requirements will now be added to the draft, following months of studies, analysis and corrections, after which the preliminary project will pass to the central government for authorisation.

The aforementioned preliminary project, drawn up by engineering firm Berenguer, envisages a total surface area of 269,374 square metres to double the current number of moorings to nearly a thousand, create spaces for cruise ships of up to 160 metres in length, new commercial areas, as well as an underground car park with a capacity for more than 700 vehicles, among other new features.

The aim is to create a unique space, open to the promenade and the whole town. "A very exciting objective that we are working very hard to achieve sooner rather than later. We are getting closer and closer to Fuengirola's most longed for project: the remodelling of the marina," said the mayor.