New Olympic-size swimming pool in Mijas still not open 18 months after completion due to drought and defects

In October 2023, just a few days before the vote of no confidence in Mijas, the then mayor of the town, socialist Josele González, announced the completion of the Olympic-sized swimming pool in La Cala de Mijas during an official visit and an open day. Sports clubs, associations and groups were invited to the event so that they could get to know the new facilities, which, among other things, has a 50-metre heated pool and a grandstand for around 500 spectators.

In February 2025, almost a year and a half later, the facilities are still closed and have not even been officially received by the town hall. According to the information provided by the current mayor, Ana Mata, in order to take over this infrastructure it was necessary to fill the pool and carry out the appropriate checks. However, the drought conditions prevented this action from being carried out, just as there was no permanent electricity supply at the time - something that was finally achieved in May of last year.

After the filling process was completed, the council detected a series of issues preventing the proper acceptance of the facility. "There were leaks in the pool basin and also in the roof, unusable windows and defects in the installations,” the mayor said, adding that the previous local government had announced its completion when it was "far from being a reality".

On 28 January, a new unfavourable report was issued due to ongoing issues with the infrastructure and missing documentation. From that date, the company was given a further 30-day period to correct the deficiencies so that the municipal facility can finally be accepted. "I am confident that by the end of February we will be able to accept the work," Mata said.

It should be remembered that the new building, in addition to the swimming pool and the stands, has a changing room area, as well as other spaces for administration, a meeting room, a first aid room and facilities and cleaning rooms. It also has multi-purpose areas where other sports activities can be carried out. The project involved an investment of 4.6 million euros.