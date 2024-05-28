Junta gives green light to construction of 18-hole golf course, five-star hotel and 350 apartments in Mijas

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 10:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

The green light has been given to one of the largest private investment projects planned in the municipality of Mijas. The Junta de Andalucía has published the modification of the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) of this town in the Official Gazette of the regional government (BOJA).

The estate known as Cortijo Los Ortejones, located close to La Cala, will cease to be land of natural or rural character and become developable. This bureaucratic process, which has been going on for years and which, with this definitive approval, puts an end to any stumbling blocks and allows construction to begin on the development, known as Valle del Golf Resort.

The project, which was announced on Monday, includes the construction of a new 18-hole golf course, a school and a practice tee area, which will reinforce Mijas' commitment to being a benchmark destination for this sport, as it currently has 13 active courses.

A five-star hotel will also be built with a total of 156 rooms on 20,587 square metres of land. The accommodation will include a large conference hall, a spa centre, a training and physiotherapy centre, an events room and a restaurant serving regional cuisine, among other facilities.

In addition, a complex of 350 tourist apartments will be built, which will be distributed around a large Andalusian-style central square, where concerts and other leisure activities can be held. In addition, there will be an international equestrian centre for dressage, which is intended to attract people with high purchasing power and, like golf, will help to break the seasonal nature of tourism in the area.

All of this will be located on a plot of 1,078,524 square metres and will transform not only the land itself, but also the entire surrounding area, as the project involves a modification of the access roads and the creation of new green areas.

When this project was publicly presented back in 2018 there was talk of an investment of more than 60 million euros and the creation of more than 400 jobs. Since then, the bureaucratic process has been cumbersome but has always had the backing of the town hall and the Andalusian regional government. The latter approved in 2019 the declaration of this project as a golf course of tourist interest. In the same way, in 2021, it approved its inclusion in the Andalusian Acceleration Unit for Projects of Strategic Interest. All of this with the ultimate aim of accelerating the steps so that its construction could start as soon as possible.