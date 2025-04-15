Fuengirola's international fair of countries: an event that was born in support of coexistence and today draws huge crowds

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 09:28 Compartir

With the countdown for this year's Fuengirola international fair of countries starting, it is worth remembering how this event originated, back in December 1994. It was first called the local towns' fair (Feria de los Pueblos), but given the number of nationalities cohabiting along the Costa del Sol, authorities decided to convert it into a stage where each country could showcase their customs and cuisine.

Eight countries took part in that first edition, including Argentina and Germany, as well as other Spanish regions, such as Asturias. Since then, 27 fairs have been held, to which this year's celebration from 30 April to 4 May will be added. All of them have always been held at Fuengirola's fairgrounds, but the fairs nowadays bear little resemblance to those first years.

Name change

It was in 2022 when the fair changed its name, to include not only local towns but also entire countries. Today, the event is the most crowded of all that take place in Fuengirola throughout the year. Neither the fair dedicated to the Virgen del Rosario, nor the evening of Carmen, nor even the Marenostrum music festival manage to reach the number of visitors that the Feria de los Países receives.

Although it is impossible to give an exact number of visitors, as it is an open-air event without access controls, there is no doubt that over the four days the figure rises to hundreds of thousands of people.

Last year, the event reached a peak, which also caused some issues. For that reason, there are certain changes for this year's edition, which expects higher activity than previously, with 33 countries taking part. To begin with, the fairgrounds' side streets will be used, which aims to distribute the crowds in some way so that everything is not concentrated in the central aisles.

For the first time, timetables of local trains will be extended, specifically for the event. There will be trains every 20 minutes, from 10.20pm to 12.20am. There will also be trains leaving at 5am and 5.20am in the morning for night owls. This is intended to reduce the number of vehicles in the municipality. As every year, there will also be parking areas in different parts of the town.

Parades

The traditional parade of the Feria de los Países will be held on Thursday 1 May, starting at 11.30am, with the participation of some 1,500 people. Never before has there been such a large parade. The route will be the same as always: from the Plaza de España in the direction of the fairgrounds, where it will arrive at around 1pm.

Each country's stand will display samples of handicrafts, live music and, of course, typical gastronomy. Decorations will be bigger and more elaborate than ever at this 28th edition. All stands will be open from 1pm until 2am on Thursday and Sunday and until 4am on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, seeing as the next day is not a working day.