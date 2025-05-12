Is the end of the road for donkey taxi and carriage rides in Mijas becoming closer?

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Monday, 12 May 2025, 10:52 | Updated 11:13h. Compartir

Mijas town hall has started to work on the creation of the recreational Parque Platero, with the aim of promoting better treatment for the characteristic of the town's 'donkey taxis'. With this initiative, the municipality is seeking to silence criticism from animal welfare and animal rights groups amid tension between them and those who manage the service. The need for action became obvious last summer, after a demonstration forced the police to intervene.

The project, which is going through its first stages (the preparation of a feasibility study), was confirmed by municipal sources. "The idea is to promote a recreational park, located at the stables of the southern road", through which the public will be able to learn more about donkeys and their relationship with Mijas. At the same time, the animals will be granted more spacious stables, partial freedom and better quality of life.

The town hall has stated that the objectives of this action are to improve "global awareness of animal rights and welfare" through the creation of infrastructures, such as an observatory for donkeys in partial freedom, the possibility of a walk with donkeys through shaded paths and trees, and the creation of an interpretation centre.

The initiative will also allow the animals to assist in clearing the land, support the preservation of the species and, as has been done until now at the shelter, aid in the recovery of donkeys in poor condition so they can later be placed for adoption.

Once the Parque Platero is up and running, the question will be whether donkey taxis that have been operating in the historic centre of Mijas for decades will persevere or the new approach will completely replace the service as it has been known until now. The town hall has not clarified this specific point, having only said that it is currently "working on all the details".

The 'El burrito libre' group's spokesperson, Anne Blitz, said that what has been discussed in the meetings is that the donkey taxi activity will continue in the new park, but without further renewal of licences. The service will no longer be provided once the licences have expired.