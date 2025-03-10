The Costa del Sol's very own international women celebrate IWD

Jennie Rhodes Mijas Monday, 10 March 2025, 10:05 Compartir

Around 150 women of all ages attended the twelfth Costa Women International Women’s Day conference on 7 March at CIOMijas. Mayor of Mijas, Ana Matas, welcomed the attendees to the town and Costa Women founder, Ali Meehan, extended the welcome to everyone there before handing over to compère for the day, Georgina Shaw.

The morning session saw motivational talks from Michele Collison, an Axarquía-based author and founder of MindShift Theory, Kate Kurdziej, business strategist and consultant, Christine Mullaney, a public speaker coach and podcaster who is also based in the Axarquía area of Malaga province, and architect and landscape designer Mariel Murias.

The keynote speaker was Kimmay Cauldwell, a US-based body confidence coach and founder of Hurray Media. There was also a presentation from the Soroptimists International who were the chosen charity for the event and were raising funds to help women affected by the floods of autumn 2024, particularly in Valencia.

There was plenty of opportunity for the participants to network during the coffee and lunch breaks before returning to the sessions in the afternoon with Dr. Beran Parry, a doctor of natural medicine, Pia Ault, an equine assisted coach and Tracy Irwin, a coach and author.