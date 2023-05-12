Taxi driver tests almost five times over the alcohol limit in Fuengirola

Sections
A taxi driver has tested almost five times over the alcohol limit for driving in Fuengirola.
A member of the public alerted police after seeing a man driving a taxi erratically in Calle Captain on Wednesday, 10 May, at about 7pm. The suspect had allegedly hit several bollards and a parked motorbike.
He was allegedly driving so recklessly that members of the public intervened and forced open the driver’s door when he had parked at the marina, to stop him from continuing on his way, police said.
Local Police officers arrived and breathalysed the man, who returned a positive result of 1.16, almost five times over the legal alcohol limit for driving.
Police inpounded the vehicle and launched an investigation into the alleged road and safety offence. He has been summoned to appear in court.
