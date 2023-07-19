Summer fair in La Cala de Mijas gets under way next week The official switch on of the illuminations will take place on Wednesday at 10pm, although the festivities will start at 7.30 pm, with a colourful parade

The lights will be officially switched on at 10pm on Wednesday.

Tony Bryant Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

La Cala de Mijas is preparing for its annual summer fair, the second of the three fairs held in the municipality, which will take place from Wednesday 26 until Sunday 30 July. The festivities will include a programme of rock, pop and flamenco concerts performed by celebrated artistes such as Celtas Cortos (Friday), Antonio Carmona and José Ortega ‘Manzanita’ (Saturday), and Andy y Lucas (Sunday). All concerts will take place in the municipal 'caseta' with free admission until full capacity is reached.

The feria will also offer traditional folklore shows, local cuisine and, of course, the fairground attractions.

The official switch on of the illuminations will take place on Wednesday at 10pm, although the festivities will start at 7.30 pm, with the colourful parade of giants and big heads. Also on Wednesday, all of the attractions on the fairground will have reduced rates for children.

The day feria will be held in Plaza El Torreón from Friday until Sunday and will offer typical entertainment and cuisine, including a free paella on Friday from 1pm.

The Civil Protection volunteers will again offer identification bracelets for children and people at risk of disorientation.

The festivities were announced on Tuesday by the town’s mayor, Josele González, who said, “This feria has become an important tourist attraction in our municipality and every year it attracts thousands of people, both residents and visitors.”