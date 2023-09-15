Successful fundraiser in Fuengirola to help toddler Robin

Elizabeth (c) and supporters at the fundraiser last weekend.

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

More than 3,100 euros was raised recently at a charity event to help an 18-month-old child who has high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

The fundraiser, held at Churchill's Pub in Los Boliches, Fuengirola, was organised by Elizabeth Parker-Gleeson, whose grandson, Robin, was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

Robin's family need to raise more than 300,000 pounds to send the youngster to Barcelona for vital immunotherapy treatment.

"I am overwhelmed by people's generosity. The event was a roaring success and surpassed all our expectations," Elizabeth said.