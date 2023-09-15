Successful fundraiser in Fuengirola to help toddler Robin

Sections
Highlight
Fuengirola
Friday, 15 September 2023, 17:11
Compartir
More than 3,100 euros was raised recently at a charity event to help an 18-month-old child who has high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.
The fundraiser, held at Churchill's Pub in Los Boliches, Fuengirola, was organised by Elizabeth Parker-Gleeson, whose grandson, Robin, was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.
Robin's family need to raise more than 300,000 pounds to send the youngster to Barcelona for vital immunotherapy treatment.
"I am overwhelmed by people's generosity. The event was a roaring success and surpassed all our expectations," Elizabeth said.
Publicidad
El Norte de Castilla
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.