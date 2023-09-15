Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Elizabeth (c) and supporters at the fundraiser last weekend. SUR
Successful fundraiser in Fuengirola to help toddler Robin
Appeal

Successful fundraiser in Fuengirola to help toddler Robin

More than 3,100 euros was raised at Churchill's Pub in Los Boliches to help pay for treatment in Barcelona for an 18-month-old boy with a rare form of cancer

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 15 September 2023, 17:11

More than 3,100 euros was raised recently at a charity event to help an 18-month-old child who has high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

The fundraiser, held at Churchill's Pub in Los Boliches, Fuengirola, was organised by Elizabeth Parker-Gleeson, whose grandson, Robin, was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

Robin's family need to raise more than 300,000 pounds to send the youngster to Barcelona for vital immunotherapy treatment.

"I am overwhelmed by people's generosity. The event was a roaring success and surpassed all our expectations," Elizabeth said.

