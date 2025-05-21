'Sport without insults' basketball tournament returns to Fuengirola this weekend

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 15:36 Compartir

More than 500 basketball players are taking part in the 12th ‘Deporte sin insultos’ (sport without insults) national tournament in Fuengirola on Saturday 24 May. The event will take place from 9.30am until 8pm at the Salliver school and the Juan Gómez Juanito sports complex and will promote values such as respect, education, teamwork and tolerance.

The event was announced by sports councillor Julio Rodríguez, who was accompanied by Ricardo Bandrés, representative of the Malaga delegation of the Andalusian basketball federation, and Fernando Revillas, president of the Salliver basketball club.

Bandrés explained that more than 40 teams will compete in a total of 50 matches.

“We’re delighted to be back in Fuengirola once again for this tournament, promoting sport without insults. I would like to thank the town hall, as we are holding the vast majority of the provincial finals here in Fuengirola thanks to its facilities,” Bandrés said.

Councillor Rodríguez praised the Salliver school for its “dedication to promoting tolerance, respect, camaraderie, and for showcasing the values instilled through daily education and the training these young people receive”.