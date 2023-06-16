Soroptimists seek businesses that make positive changes to the food cycle The organisation is inviting people to nominate firms as part of the Feed Your Optimism II campaign

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol is inviting people to nominate businesses or organisations that promote organic food and ways to reduce food waste and avoid plastic waste.

The award scheme was launched last year after a call from the United Nations for ways to make the food chain more sustainable, inclusive and resilient.

Following a "very positive response" to last year's campaign, the local branch of the global volunteer movement decided to continue to recognise businesses in Malaga province that make a positive difference to the food system.

The award will cover various categories, such as food farming and distribution and education and awareness, as well as restaurants promoting local organic food and drinks.

Nominations can be made until 15 September on www.costadelsol.soroptimist.es