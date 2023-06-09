Socialists keep hold of Mijas and Josele González will be mayor again The PSOE has reached an agreement with Ciudadanos and Por Mi Pueblo to keep the most hotly contested town hall from the PP after the local elections

The PSOE is set to keep control of Mijas town hall. Josele González keeps his job as mayor after reaching an agreement with Ciudadanos and Por Mi Pueblo.

The Socialists were the most-voted party in the 28 May elections, with ten councillors compared to the nine obtained by the PP. Vox won three councillors, Ciudadanos retained two of its four representatives and Por Mi Pueblo, led by former mayor Juan Carlos Maldonado, won one councillor, enough to tip the balance in the two main parties' race to an absolute majority.

Now, after almost two weeks of negotiations, the PSOE has won the most hotly contested town hall in a province where the PP gained absolute majorities in the vast majority of the big municipalities.

After the municipal elections, nobody dared guess what would happen in Mijas. The result in the third biggest town of the province left, once again, a complex scenario marked by cross accusations and party changes.

Finally, two old enemies, Josele González and Juan Carlos Maldonado, have had to overcome the personal quarrels that arose as a result of the rupture of the government pact between them in 2019.

The PP's decision not to withdraw Ángel Nozal from the negotiations has been decisive for Maldonado to end up supporting the PSOE, which called a press conference on Friday to officially announce the pact.

González will govern with Ciudadanos and Por Mi Pueblo with the necessary majority: ten Socialist councillors, two Ciudadanos councillors and Maldonado himself, a total of thirteen of the twenty-five councillors who make up Mijas council.