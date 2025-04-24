Six hundred kilos of free grilled sardines on offer during Labour Day festivities in Mijas

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 24 April 2025, 19:55 Compartir

Mijas town hall is organising a special event in Plaza del Torreón (La Cala de Mijas) to mark International Workers' Day, which takes place on Thursday 1 May. As in previous years, municipal workers will cook 600 kilos of ‘espetos’, traditional sardines grilled on skewers, which will be offered to the attendees free of charge.

The festivities will begin at midday and also include live music performances in the large marquee that will be erected in the square especially for the event. In addition, a bar service managed by the youth association of La Cala de Mijas will offer other food and drinks at regular prices.

The initiative was announced by festivities councillor Silvia Marín, who encouraged the participation of residents and visitors alike.

“There will be a total of 18 espeteros who will be in charge of preparing this typical Costa del Sol delicacy, a task that is traditionally carried out by municipal workers,” she said.