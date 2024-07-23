Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Audiovisual montage of what the square would look like after the reform proposed by the town hall. SUR
Should Fuengirola&#039;s Plaza del Carmen get a makeover?
Planning

Should Fuengirola's Plaza del Carmen get a makeover?

The town hall is launching a public consultation with residents deciding the future of this emblematic space

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 12:50

Does the Plaza del Carmen in Los Boliches need a makeover? Fuengirola town hall has made public its intention to carry out a remodelling of this emblematic area, in which pedestrians will take centre stage with a more accessible square and more shaded areas. But before the construction machines are installed in this area, the council wants the local residents to give their approval to the project.

To this end, the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, announced on Monday the opening of a public consultation process in which any resident will be able to vote if they agree with the proposed action through the mobile app or the Tarjeta Ciudadana website. This can also be done in person at the municipal offices in Los Boliches until 9 August.

According to Mula, the intention of her team is to ensure that the people of Fuengirola "are co-participants in the government of our municipality". For this reason, "important decisions are always agreed with them, even more so when we are talking about the future of such relevant and sentimental sites, such as the Plaza del Carmen".

"Together we will decide whether to carry out this intervention," Mula said.

Before going to the public consultation, the project was previously agreed upon by the Los Boliches commission, made up of representatives from the economic, social, sporting and cultural sectors of this neighbourhood.

Shaded area to be installed in the square.
Shaded area to be installed in the square. SUR

Specifically, the remodelling contemplates that the entire surface, both the road and the pavements, will be at the same level, eliminating steps and any architectural barriers for pedestrians, with the idea of reinforcing the universal accessibility of this site and its surroundings. It also proposes the creation of in-line parking spaces in the current loading and unloading area, which will be moved to the back of the church, on Avenida Jesús Cautivo. And, on the other hand, it aims to provide an open space in the centre of the square and a pergola, next to Calle Antonia de la Rosa, which will provide shade. The document has put the initial investment at around one million euros.

To participate in this process it is compulsory to be registered in the municipality. All those interested in participating will have to answer one question: Do you agree with the remodelling of Plaza del Carmen planned by the town hall of Fuengirola?

"I encourage all neighbours, and especially the bowling club, to participate in this process. Together we will continue to improve every space in our municipality," the mayor said.

