Fuengirola shooting leaves one man in Costa del Sol hospital
112 incident

Fuengirola shooting leaves one man in Costa del Sol hospital

The victim, aged 25, went to the hospital in Marbella with a gunshot wound to the thigh

Irene Quirante

Friday, 17 May 2024, 17:30

The National Police have opened an investigation into another shooting on the Costa del Sol, this time in Fuengirola. The incident resulted in a 25-year-old man being hospitalised with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers apparently became aware of the shooting on Thursday night (16 May) at around 11pm, after the victim was admitted to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, where he had gone of his own means, according to the sources. Doctors, on seeing that he had a gunshot wound to the thigh, activated the protocol established for these cases by notifying the National Police.

The investigation is at a very early stage and police officers are trying to establish the reason for the incident and the sequence of events that led to it in order to identify the perpetrator(s) involved in this latest incident.

