Seven arrested following thefts from vehicles in Fuengirola and Mijas

Spain's National Police force, in collaboration with the Local Police, have arrested seven people within the framework of Operation Glass, aimed at tackling thieves that have been targeting objects inside vehicles in Fuengirola and Mijas. To date, officers have recovered a large number of stolen objects, especially work tools, which have already been handed over to their legitimate owners.

The suspects, most of whom were drug addicts, would sell the stolen goods on the black market in order to obtain money and buy narcotics in the Los Núcleos neighbourhood in Fuengirola. It was in that same area that, last week, the National Police dismantled three cocaine sales points and arrested five people from the same family clan on suspicion of crime against public health.

The increase in thefts of objects from inside vehicles had generated "great social alarm in recent weeks in Fuengirola and Mijas Costa". As a result, damaged cars, with broken windows, forced locks and levered doors, had been left on public roads.

Operation Glass involved the installation of a device that helped not only prevent more crimes but also locate the perpetrators. Furthermore, testimonies from the victims, local shopkeepers and residents allowed the investigators to clarify the case.

Repeat offenders and drug addicts

Once the officers had names and surnames associated with the crimes, they proceeded with the arrests.

During last week's operation in the Los Núcleos neighbourhood, the National Police and several other units, including a dog handler and aerial support, participated in the extensive dismantling operation and arrests. As a result, three cocaine sales points were dismantled and five people from the same family clan were arrested. Most of the offenders already have a criminal record and/or struggle with substance abuse. One of them has been remanded in custody, awaiting trial.

In addition, the officers seized cocaine, cash, tools for cutting and distributing the substance, cartridges for a short weapon, a high-end vehicle, as well as objects from the vehicle thefts.