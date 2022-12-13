Santa's little helpers take to the streets of Fuengirola A group of magical elves will be out and about throughout the week in different areas of the town to collect the children’s Christmas letters and deliver them to Santa

Santa's team of elves will be out and about in Fuengirola this week. / SUR

The festive season is well and truly under way in Fuengirola, where adults and children alike are embracing a varied programme of activities organised by the town hall to help them get in the Christmas spirit. One of the initiatives that is proving popular with the youngsters is the Route of the Elves, which began on Monday and will continue until Friday.

Earlier this week, Santa’s little helpers visited shops in the Plaza Pedro Cuevas in the Los Boliches neighbourhood, where Father Christmas also made a surprise visit.

Santa and his dedicated team of elves will continue on their merry way for the rest of this week, visiting Calle Jacinto Benavente (Wednesday), Avenida de Mijas and Plaza González Anaya (Thursday), Plaza Punta Umbría (Friday), and Plaza de los Reyes Católicos (Saturday).

The elves will arrive at their destination each day at around 5pm in order to announce to the children that Santa is on his way.