Rotary Club member offers disabled group a therapeutic day out to his Costa del Sol garden

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 25 October 2024, 09:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Rotary Club Mijas International member George Lumby welcomed Adimi, the local association for people with disabilities, to his vegetable allotment last week. The trip was organised with the collaboration of Katja Range, president of the Rotary Club, and Laura Villa, director of Adimi, who pointed out that therapeutic changes from the normal routine could be beneficial for people with disabilities, especially activities in the open air.

Lumby, who has lived on the Costa del Sol for 50 years, has a passion for gardening, and for helping others. During the visit, he explained the procedure he uses to grow his fruits, vegetables and herbs, which include aubergines, carrots, cabbage, beetroot, artichokes, peppers, pumpkins, tomatoes, limes, grapefruit, avocados; basil, parsley and lemon thyme.

Adimi is in the process of creating its own vegetable garden, and as a charitable gesture, the Rotary club announced it will help to develop the project.