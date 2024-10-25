Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Adimi visit to the garden. SUR
Rotary Club member offers disabled group a therapeutic day out to his Costa del Sol garden
Community spirt

Adimi is in the process of creating its own vegetable plot, and as a charitable gesture, Rotary Club Mijas International has announced it will help develop the project

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 25 October 2024, 09:31

Rotary Club Mijas International member George Lumby welcomed Adimi, the local association for people with disabilities, to his vegetable allotment last week. The trip was organised with the collaboration of Katja Range, president of the Rotary Club, and Laura Villa, director of Adimi, who pointed out that therapeutic changes from the normal routine could be beneficial for people with disabilities, especially activities in the open air.

Lumby, who has lived on the Costa del Sol for 50 years, has a passion for gardening, and for helping others. During the visit, he explained the procedure he uses to grow his fruits, vegetables and herbs, which include aubergines, carrots, cabbage, beetroot, artichokes, peppers, pumpkins, tomatoes, limes, grapefruit, avocados; basil, parsley and lemon thyme.

Adimi is in the process of creating its own vegetable garden, and as a charitable gesture, the Rotary club announced it will help to develop the project.

