Clubs from UK, Italy and Spain get skates on for Fuengirola roller hockey tournament this weekend The Manuel Domínguez Vidarte Memorial tournament will take place from Friday 24 until Sunday 26 June in the municipal sports stadium, Santa Fe de Los Boliches

Fuengirola will host the eleventh edition of the Manuel Domínguez Vidarte Memorial roller hockey tournament in Los Boliches this weekend.

This year’s competition will include teams from the UK and Italy, as well as clubs from Seville, Barcelona, Granada and Malaga.

Competing for the winner’s trophy will be teams from the Club Patín (Fuengirola), Cambridge Cottenham Rink Hockey Club (UK), C.S.A. Hockey Agrate Brianza (Italy), Club Pati Torrelles (Barcelona), CP Irlandesas (Seville) and Club Hockey Patín Cajar (Granada).

Organised by the Fuengirola Skate Club, the founder of which the event is named after, the tournament will take place from Friday 24 until Sunday 26 June in the municipal sports stadium, Santa Fe de Los Boliches.

Friday’s matches will begin at 8pm; while on Saturday, games will be played at 10am, midday and 1.30pm, and on Sunday at 10.30am and 12.30pm.

“Roller hockey is a sport that continues to grow in our town thanks to the great work of our skate club. In total, about 150 players will be competing in this memorial, which is organised every year to remember the figure of Manuel Domínguez Vidarte, who was a fundamental person for the growth of this sport in our town,” the councillor for Sport, María Hernández, said.