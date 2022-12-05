Robbie Williams to give his only concert in Andalucía next year in Fuengirola The star will appear for the first time on the Costa del Sol on 15 June to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his solo career

The summer music calendar will see Robbie Williams take to the stage at the Marenostrum Fuengirola for his only concert next year in Andalucía.

The 'bad boy of British pop' will play on 15 June - his first ever performance on the Costa del Sol.

Celebrating a quarter of a century in the music scene, the pop star will present to his legions of fans 'XXV', a compilation album of his 25-year solo career, which began after leaving the boy band Take That at the height of their fame.

At the Sohail Castle venue, the artist will play iconic songs from his career: anthems of a generation, such as Angels, Feels and She's All That.

Robbie Williams has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, clocking up thirteen number one albums in the UK (an achievement only equalled by Elvis Presley), with fourteen number one singles and 18 Brit awards.

Tickets are on sale from today on the Marenostrum website.