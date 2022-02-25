Roads in Osunillas area of Mijas Pueblo to get major revamp after years of residents waiting The works will be carried out in phases to avoid too much disruption

Local councillors are to spend over two million euros giving an outlying area of Mijas Pueblo a facelift in the coming months.

Invitations to tender are expected to go out shortly as soon as the budget is approved for work in the Osunillas neighbourhood - the residential area on the top road into Mijas Pueblo from Benalmádena.

The work will affect seven streets - Puerto de la Media Luna, Puerto de los Pescadores, Puerto de las Grajas, Puerto de los Castillejos, Puerto de la Breña and Puerto de Málaga - and will be carried out in phases to avoid too much disruption.

Very rundown

The council says that local residents have been calling for work to be carried out for a long time as no major revamp has taken place since the roads were first built and parts are very rundown and surfaces need completely replacing.