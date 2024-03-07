Residents forced to leave their homes as major fire breaks out at warehouse in Mijas

A large column of black smoke is visible from many areas of the town.

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 14:33

Residents of the La Loma and Pueblo Don Silvero residential developments in Mijas have been forced to evacuate their homes after a major fire broke out at a nearby warehouse this Thursday (7 March).

A dense plume of smoke can be seen billowing from the warehouse and is visible from all over the Costa del Sol municipality. The dark colour of the smoke could be due to the goods that are stored in the warehouse.

It is not yet known if there were people inside the building at the time the blaze broke out or if there have been any injuries. Mijas firefighters and Local Police officers are at the scene, as well as fire crews from other stations on the Costa del Sol as well as members of the Junta's Infoca wildfire brigade.

Within minutes of the fire breaking out about 1.30pm the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room had received about 70 calls from concerned local residents.

