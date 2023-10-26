Renovation project to make Fuengirola more attractive to locals and visitors is 'going to plan'

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ana Mula visits the renovation work in Calle República Argentina. SUR
Renovation project to make Fuengirola more attractive to locals and visitors is &#039;going to plan&#039;

The latest stage of the initiative involves the remodelling of Calle República Argentina and, weather permitting, it should be finished before the end ofthe year

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 26 October 2023, 20:07

Fuengirola town hall is moving forward with its 2023 renovation plan with the remodelling of Calle República Argentina, a project that will involve the renovation of all the underground infrastructures and the pavement, the installation of LED lighting and street furniture, as well as the planting of various trees and shrubs.

The project, which is financed with the surplus of the 2022 financial year, aims to tidy up the district to make it more attractive to residents and visitors.

Mayor Ana Mula said the work, which started this week, “is going to plan” and is expected to be finished within two months.

“This project will transform this street and give it a new appearance, and by the end of this year, weather permitting, local residents and visitors will have a completely renovated space with updated services,” Mula said.

The work is being carried out by Probisa Vías y Obras and has a budget of 446,106.65 euros.

“Once again, thanks to the efforts of the people of Fuengirola in paying their taxes in a timely manner, we have renovated and updated many different spaces in our town in order to increase the quality of life. Together we are improving the look of Fuengirola”, the mayor added.

