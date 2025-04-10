Renfe to provide special train services during Fuengirola international fair

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Thursday, 10 April 2025, 12:32 Compartir

Fuengirola's annual international fair (Feria de los Países), which will be held at the fairground from 30 April to 4 May, is fast approaching and all the details are expected to be announced at a public event in Plaza de la Constitución on 25 April.

A known novelty this year has to do with mobility, as in the last few years the town streets have been clogged with traffic. To relieve the situation, the town hall has announced that Renfe (Spain's state train company) will provide a special service every night from 30 April to 4 May, with trains every 20 minutes from 10.20pm to 12.20am. In addition, there will also be trains leaving the Los Boliches area at 5am and 5.20am, to take the night owls home.

Tourism councillor José Luis Ponce announced that the presentation of the fair on 25 April will also provide entertainment and international food tastings free of charge. As for the fair itself, it has been revealed that, this year, it will display even more decorations and performances.

The traiditional parade will take place on Thursday 1 May, which is a public holiday throughout Spain. Around 1,500 people will take part in it - a record-breaking number.

"The route will be the same as always: it will start at 11.30am from Plaza de España, going towards the fairground, where it should arrive around 1pm," said the councillor. He added that this will be the only day when the 'casetas' (the booths dedicated to each country) will open at 12.30pm instead of 1.30pm. On Thursday 1 May, "music will only be allowed until 2am, as Friday is a working day", but the pavillions will remain open until 4am.

"From Friday until Sunday 4 May the fair will start at 1.30pm and every day activities will stop at 4am, but the music will be turned off on Friday and Saturday at 3.30am, while on Sunday it will stop at 2am, so it is less annoying for residents in the area," said Luis Ponce.

Ponce urged people to use public transport during the fair. "The idea is to travel by bus, as there are several bus lines that have stops very close to the fairground," said the councillor, highlighting that public transport also allows people to enjoy a beer or a few without worrying. The main benefit of public transport, however, is the reduction of traffic and sparing oneself the stress of finding a parking spot. Nonetheless, the councillor said that there will be car parks located in the area of La Loma.