File photograph of Mijas street market. SUR
Registration opens for stalls at weekly street market in Mijas

In total, there are 20 positions available and those interested must comply with certain town hall requirements

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 12:41

Mijas town hall has announced that those wishing to register for a stall at the weekly street market in Las Lagunas can now do so.

In total, there are 20 positions available and those interested have until Wednesday 21 June to submit their application.

To qualify for these positions, interested parties must meet a series of requirements, details of which can be found on the ‘markets’ section of the town hall’s website.

Potential stall holders can offer a range of products, including plants and flowers, clothing, household goods, ceramics and artisan goods, spices, herbs and food produce.

Registration can be made at the town hall, at any of the municipal offices in the town or online at www.mijas.es..

