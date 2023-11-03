Registration opens for archaeological workshops at Roman site in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

Registration to participate in a new series of archaeology workshops in Fuengirola on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 November is now open. The free workshops, which will be given by qualified professionals in heritage conservation and restoration, will be held at the Finca del Secretario Roman archaeological site from 10.30am.

On Saturday, the two-hour course will include a guided tour of the site, followed by a lecture about the fresco paintings and the polychrome techniques used in Roman decoration; while Sunday’s workshop will focus on Roman mythology.

Numerous discoveries have been made on this site, the most important of which was the sculpture of the Venus of Fuengirola, and many of these pieces can be viewed at the site’s interpretation centre. Other discoveries made by researchers seem to clarify that the Roman Villa was inhabited between the 2nd and 3rd centuries CE.

The initiative was announced by councillor for culture Rodrigo Romero, who said that more activities of this type have also been planned for December and January 2024.

