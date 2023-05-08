Registration for Fuengirola half marathon opens this week

The 21-kilometre race will take place on Sunday 12 November with a maximum of 1,200 places for competitors up for grabs

Fuengirola town hall will open the registration platform for the town’s sixth half marathon on Sunday 14 May. The 21-kilometre race, approved by the Spanish Athletics Federation, will take place on Sunday 12 November, and, once again this year, a five-kilometre route has also been included for those with reduced mobility.

Councillor for Sport, María Hernández, explained that the race is open to both “amateurs and seasoned runners”, although she stressed that participants of the half marathon must be over 18 years of age, and over 16 for the five-kilometre race.

Registration for the main race costs 15 euros, although members of the Fuengirola Athletics Club, and the first 100 runners to sign up, will pay ten euros.

The event has a maximum field of 1,200 competitors, and 150 for the shorter race.

The race will begin at 10am from the fairground and continue through the streets of the town, before returning to the finish line at the fairground, where participants will receive a complimentary gift bag and refreshments.

“This is a great competition, because it is a race that attracts renowned and international athletes who also participate in similar events, like the Malaga Marathon,” Hernández said.

www.dorsalchip.es