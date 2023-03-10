Pregnant woman gives birth on main road in La Cala de Mijas

The mother went into labour while friends were taking her to hospital, and they had to stop the vehicle at a roundabout on the A-7

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A pregnant woman gave birth in the middle of a road in La Cala de Mijas after her baby decided to make an early appearance while her friends were taking her to hospital.

After pulling over near a roundabout on the A-7 coast road, the friends helped deliver the baby with the help of the emergency services on the other end of the phone, giving them instructions so they would know what to do.

It happened on Monday evening, according to police sources. Members of the town’s Local Police force were carrying out a routine surveillance patrol in the La Cala de Mijas area when they saw a Guardia Civil unit in the middle of the road.

They approached to see what was happening and check if their comrades needed help, and that's when they got the surprise of their life. There was no criminal to chase, but a mother who had just given birth because the child couldn't wait for her to make it to hospital.

Instead the baby was safely born in the middle of the road, on a rainy and windy night. As soon as the ambulance arrived a doctor verified that the mother and baby were fine, and the crew transferred the woman and the newborn to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

The credit for the safe delivery, sources said, goes to the friends of the woman, who helped give birth to the little one while the mother pushed.