Poster campaign in Fuengirola to mark International Day against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia The initiative, promoted by the Andalusian Diversity Federation, is a day to celebrate diversity and to raise awareness of the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people

Rocío Rodriguez at one of the bus stops where the posters have been located. / SUR

Fuengirola town hall has launched a campaign to fight discrimination and violence towards the LGTB+ community to mark the International Day against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia (IDAHOBIT), which is held each year on 17 May.

The initiative, promoted by the Andalusian Diversity Federation, is a day to celebrate diversity and to raise awareness of the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people.

Posters have been placed on ten of the town’s urban bus stops in order to give visibility to this day and encourage citizens to denounce the discrimination to which this collective are subjected. Carrying the slogan 'Discover the Heroine you have inside', the posters include a QR code for an app that can be downloaded to a mobile phone so witnesses, or victims, of homophobia can report the incident to the police.

The campaign was announced by the councillor for Social Welfare and Families, Rocío Rodriguez, who said: “It is necessary that we highlight the importance of carrying out an awareness campaign to avoid any type of discrimination or violence towards the LGTB+ collective. While we have come a long way over the years in terms of equality, in many countries, homosexuality is still regarded as a mental illness. Therefore, it is very important that we continue to work so that this does not continue to happen.”

In Spain, according to a report from the Ministry of the Interior, hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity have increased by 8.6 per cent compared to 2018.