Police investigate death of British man in Fuengirola hotel room

Irene Quirante Friday, 21 February 2025, 13:40 Compartir

National Police officers have opened an investigation following the discovery of body of a man in a hotel room in Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol. According to SUR sources, the man is about 60 years old and British.

The alarm was raised around 9.40am. Apparently, it was the staff of the hotel, located in Avenida Santa Amalia, who found the man's body when they entered his room, which he was supposed to have left on Thursday.

Immediately, the hotel managers notified the National Police, who arrived on the scene. According to sources, the officers who were sent to the scene did not initially see any signs of a violent death, although this will be revealed by the autopsy.

The police activated the protocol after which a team headed by a judge, lawyer and a forensic doctor, moved in to remove the body.