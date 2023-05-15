Police dismantle Mijas gang that hid drugs inside shipments of linen bed to Germany Three men were arrested for their alleged role in the operation, which trafficked marijuana and hashish

A criminal group which allegedly hid hashish and marijuana inside shipments of bed sheets and bedspreads to Germany has been uncovered in Mijas.

National Police officers have arrested three men, aged 25, 26 and 32, during Operation Blatter which started in August last year when officers from the Local Police station in Torremolinos received information about the gang.

Investigators located a house in Mijas from where the shipments to Germany were being prepared, and where large quantities of cannabis were being stockpiled, which were then hidden among the bedsheets, police said.

A raid was carried out at the house where officers seized several pallets loaded with bed linen and, among them were 60 packets of hashish pills (26kgs) and 21 packets of marijuana buds (22kgs).

The case will be heard in a Fuengirola court.